Missouri State Highway Patrol statistics show two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes during the 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

There were no boating crashes or drownings over the period.

Troopers investigated the following:

Traffic Crashes — 243

Traffic Crash Injuries — 75

Traffic Crash Fatalities — 1 (and a second one by another agency)

DWI — 104

During the last New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 321 crashes which included 98 injuries and no fatalities. Troopers arrested 96 people for driving while intoxicated last year.

Both fatal traffic crashes this year occurred in the Troop E area (Poplar Bluff).