Steven (Steve) Lynn Ingram, age 65, son of Ada (Wallace) and Vernon Ingram, was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Salem, Mo. He passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla, Mo.

Steve married the love of his life, Carlene (Rogers) Ingram on March 16, 1991, at the home of his parents in Licking, Mo.

Steve grew up and lived most of his life here in Licking, enjoying the Ozarks and spending summer weekends at the Wilderness Ridge Resort in Duke, Mo., with family and friends. He enjoyed just sitting on the banks at Six Crossing reading a book, watching his grandkids fish, swim or throw rocks while waiting on friends and families to finish their float trips down the Big Piney River. He greeted everyone with a smile, while offering to take pictures and assist in any way that he could to help build cherished memories of the great Ozark outdoors.

Steve’s favorite occupation was an auto mechanic. There wasn’t much that he could not fix. His dream job was to open Ingram’s Auto Repair in Licking, Mo., which he did and ran successfully for about 15 years. Steve worked at Rinne’s as a mechanic for several years before going to work at Durham’s – where he worked for 16 years before he retired.

Steve had a profound passion for working on vehicles, reading books, gold panning, metal detecting, numismatics, watching Sci-Fi movies, and most of all spoiling his grandchildren.

Steve was such a loving husband, dad, papa, son, brother and uncle. He was truly one-of-a-kind with a giving heart. He was reserved, loving, ornery, stubborn, strong and many people would say that he was grumpy (wasn’t always grumpy, but he sure looked it), and he had a heart full of gold. Steve leaves a big hole in our hearts, but he is at peace now and happy to be reunited with his father, Vernon and his infant daughter, Jennifer. This isn’t a goodbye, but until we meet again.

He is survived by his wife Carlene of the home; mother, Ada Ingram of Licking; four sons, Christopher (Maria) of Licking, Sterling of Licking, Brandon of Success, and David (Heather) of Licking; one daughter, Amanda (Stephen) Gale of Licking; sister, Beth Ann (Leeland) Godkin of Texas; three brothers, Donald (Devon) of Licking, Randy (Mieke) of Licking and Ricky of Barstow, Calif.; 15 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Steve was held 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. January 14, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. Committal service was at Boone Creek Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

