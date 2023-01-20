A Success man faces three charges following a fatal crash in May 2022 in Laclede County.

Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to charges of DWI – death of another; DWI – serious physical injury, both felonies, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent matter, involving an accident, a misdemeanor.

Bond was set at $20,000.

Troopers said Koehler was operating an eastbound 2017 Ram 1500 that crossed the center of Highway 32 three miles east of Lebanon, struck a westbound 2021 Ford F-350 operated by Mitchell S. Michaelis, 47, of Fair Play, and then hit head-on a westbound 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Joseph A. Hamamy, 29, of Overland Park, Kan.

A passenger in the Hamamy vehicle, Mary M. Gladbach, 28, of Shawnee, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene by Laclede County Coroner Steve Murrell.

Hamamy was flown by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield with serious injuries. Koehler was airlifted with serious injuries to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.