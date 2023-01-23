The Summersville branch of the Texas County Library was decorated like a royal tea room, compliments of Kathie Cox, Liz Wells, and Stacy York in preparation for the Jan. 21 Princess Tea Party Storytime.

Twenty little princesses in tiaras and beautiful dresses attended with their parents, grandparents, aunts and great-uncles. One family traveled more than 200 miles to bring their special little princess to her first tea party. The girls made princess wands and colored thank you notes before the guests of honor arrived.

Reigning over this royal event were three lovely older princesses: Emma German, Summersville High School Homecoming queen, who read a book and talked to the girls about the real meaning of being a princess. Her court, Gracie Selock and Sophia Walker. made quite an impression as they served tea to the attendees.

This annual event is always well-attended and sponsored by Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library.