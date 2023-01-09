The superintendent of the Summersville School District was charged Friday with assault following an incident that occurred last month, authorities said.

Dr. Rick Stark, 55, of Eunice, was charged by Texas County Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr.

According to a Summersville Police Department report, the charge stems from a Dec. 6 incident at the high school gymnasium that was recorded on video. A 16-year student told police a verbal exchange occurred with the superintendent that ended with Stark making physical contact. The student said he left the building.

Police said they received a written statement from Stark the next day when questioning him.

“I look forward to being exonerated since this charge is frankly ridiculous, ” Stark said.