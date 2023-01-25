Texas County’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in December from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The figure was 2.7 percent. The rate ranged from 4.7 percent in January to 2.1 percent in September.

According to the department, the county’s labor force was 9,337 and 9,084 had jobs.

Other counties and their jobless rates: Laclede (2.5), Pulaski (2.7), Phelps (2.2), Dent (2.8), Shannon (4.1), Howell (2.8), Wright (2.4) and Douglas (2.6).