With a new year comes a new chapter in all our lives.

The library is the perfect place to start a new chapter with a new book!

Suggested reading displays in the Houston branch this month are: “New Year/New Project or Hobby,” books with blue covers to “Beat the Winter Blues,” and “Popular Reads in 2022.”

For the kids we are featuring Winnie-the-Pooh since it Jan. 18 is A.A. Milne’s birthday. Alan Alexander Milne was an English writer best known for his books about the loveable teddy bear.

“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think,” is a famous line by Christopher Robin.

The Houston branch is looking for all you book lovers out there that would like to start a reading club or volunteer for our “Friends of the Library” group. Contact me at the Houston branch if you are interested.

Ongoing weekly activities @ Houston Branch Library include Story times with Crafts (Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.) and Lego Club (Saturdays from 10 a.m. to-1 p.m.).

The Library website has a new look, so be sure to visit our webpage for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches. We also provide several services, such as copies, faxes, scanning, WiFi and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Happy New Year from the library staff and board!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.