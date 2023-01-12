In keeping with an ongoing tradition of excellence at high levels, the Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program will be sending two shotgun competitors to the 2023 4-H Nationals this June in Grand Island, Neb.

This time, Ben Steelman and Roy “Tres” Warner have qualified to shoot for Team Missouri at Nationals, where they will compete in trap, skeet and sporting clays. To make the state squad, the two competed in tryouts held at four venues over a four-weekend stretch (including Pin Oak Shooting Range in Bogard, Ozark Shooters Complex in Walnut Shade, Pole Cat Creek Shotgun Park in Harrisonville and United Sportsmen’s Club in Jefferson City) where they shot a total of 600 targets, firing 50 rounds each of trap, skeet and sporting clays at each event. The top four shooters from the tryouts make up the state team.

Steelman is a Houston High School sophomore and is in his fifth year of 4-H shooting sports. Last year was his first as a shooter in the senior division (ages 14-and-over), and he placed in the top-10 in all five disciplines at the various State Shoots and helped lead Texas County teams to four first-place finishes.

Last summer, Steelman placed eighth in sporting clays in the sub-junior division at the AIM Grand Nationals in Sparta Ill. (a competition open to shooters from around the globe). He is the son of Frank and Lisa Steelman.

Warner is an HHS junior and will be starting his third year of 4-H shooting sports. Representing Texas County at state competitions in 2022, he had two individual top-10 finishes and was on two winning teams. He also had success in multiple FFA shoots last year.

Warner is the son of Tuffy and Angie Warner.

In addition to 4-H, Steelman and Warner compete in SCTP, AIM/ATA Trap, NSCA, NSSA, the Missouri State Games, and FFA trap for Houston High School. They are the sixth and seventh Texas County shotgun shooters to qualify for 4-H Nationals in the past seven years.

“As a parent, coach and county coordinator, I couldn’t be prouder of these two,” said Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports shotgun coach Lisa Steelman. “I can’t wait to see what their futures hold!”