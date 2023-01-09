The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•An 86-year-old Raymondville woman reported on Nov. 29 that a 1990 GMC pickup had been stolen.

The woman told a deputy that she had given the truck to her son and he was going to title it in his name, but he died before doing so. She said her son’s wife was also using the truck and was going to title it in her name, but she also died before doing so.

The woman said she is still paying taxes on the truck but she doesn’t know where it is. She said it was last seen at her son’s residence in Howell County.

•A deputy was dispatched Dec. 7 regarding a report of motor vehicle theft at a Highway 137 residence at Raymondville.

A 55-year-old man there told the officer his 1990 GMC flatbed truck valued at $5,000 had been swiped. He said several people had commented on a Facebook post indicating they had seen the truck in the Raymondville area.

The officer searched for it but was unable to find it.

Texas County Jail admissions

Dec. 30

Dustyn Moore – assault, unlawful use of weapon

Dec. 31

Lloyd M. Hill – burglary, stealing

Jan. 2

Jeran J. Lucas – DWI

Jan. 4

Charles Sullins – warrant

Jimmy Van Horn – assault

Joshua Storm – warrant

Randy Joiner – unlawful possession of firearm

Jan. 5

Salita Johnson – failure to appear

Jan. 6

Caleb Stewart – 48-hour commitment

Brian Remester – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked

Skye Marler – possession of controlled substance, driving while revoked

Jan. 8

Bufford Collins – assault

