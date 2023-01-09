The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•An 86-year-old Raymondville woman reported on Nov. 29 that a 1990 GMC pickup had been stolen.

The woman told a deputy that she had given the truck to her son and he was going to title it in his name, but he died before doing so. She said her son’s wife was also using the truck and was going to title it in her name, but she also died before doing so.

The woman said she is still paying taxes on the truck but she doesn’t know where it is. She said it was last seen at her son’s residence in Howell County.

•A deputy was dispatched Dec. 7 regarding a report of motor vehicle theft at a Highway 137 residence at Raymondville.

A 55-year-old man there told the officer his 1990 GMC flatbed truck valued at $5,000 had been swiped. He said several people had commented on a Facebook post indicating they had seen the truck in the Raymondville area.

The officer searched for it but was unable to find it.