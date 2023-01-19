A Houston man received unanimous Missouri Senate approval on Jan. 12 to become one of five members on the Missouri Ethics Commission.

William Villapiano, a Republican, was appointed in May pending approval by the Missouri Senate.

He was introduced during a Jan. 11 hearing by Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola.

He has been a minister with Faith Fellowship since 1984 and served as president of the Houston Ministerial Alliance for 19 years.

There is one vacancy on the ethics board. Villapiano’s term runs through March 15, 2024.