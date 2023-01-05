A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
