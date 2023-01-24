Everywhere you look these days, there are signs of uneasiness, uncertainty or unrest, and confusion and chaos are commonplace.

It’s enough to make pretty much every American wonder why this country’s government seems to be so caught up in contributing to the mess – or even creating lots of it.

But what if things were different?

What if double-standards weren’t so common, and blatant hypocrisy wasn’t standard operating procedure?

What if special interests didn’t receive favor over majorities?

What if everyone who holds a governmental position actually read the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights?

What if members of the House of Representatives and Senate learned the meaning of the word “compromise?”

What if some members didn’t feel entitled to redefining right and wrong?

What if the U.S. didn’t rely on fiat currency?

What if there was recognition of and respect for what’s practical, logical and beneficial to the citizens?

What if campaign promises weren’t just made, but kept?

What if international affairs took a back seat to national needs and interests?

What if the U.S. stopped spending billions of dollars to fund overseas wars?

What if members of government who think they “know better” than the people stopped thinking that way?

What if people were only allowed to enter the country legally (as is the case in most other countries)?

What if history wasn’t being revised and actual history was preserved?

What if running the country wasn’t treated like a competition?

What if doing what’s right mattered more than “being right?”

What if truth wasn’t veiled or supplanted by agenda-driven deception?

What if it was possible to actually comprehend what every major political leader is talking about when they address the masses?

What if all politicians genuinely humbled themselves and quit acting like spoiled, egotistical know-it-alls?

What if all politicians quit promoting things they couldn’t possibly believe in themselves?

What if God’s will wasn’t ignored in governmental procedure and decisions?

What if millions more Americans fully realized that their government isn’t functioning in their own best interests?

What if the U.S. government really, truly was “for the people?”

Unfortunately, we may never know.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.