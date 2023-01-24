This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

An accumulating snowfall and travel impacts will occur today, with the storm arriving Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service reports.

Texas County and much of southern Missouri are under a winter storm warning.

The National Weather Service said it would have an updated forecast Tuesday afternoon.

Here is where the major impacts of the storm will occur.

Cancellations reported:

•All sports practices Tuesday, Jan. 24, have been canceled at Houston.

•The Chad Cargill ACT workshop scheduled at Houston for Wednesday has been postponed until Friday, Feb. 3.

•Normal operations on Fort Leonard Wood for Wednesday, Jan. 25, have been suspended for all personnel who are not critical and or essential — as previously identified by supervisors. Mission essential personnel will report to Fort Leonard Wood as required. Maximum teleworking is in effect if eligible and capable for Wednesday, Jan. 25.

•Due to expected inclement weather, Ozarks Healthcare’s outpatient, business, retail and non-hospital support units will be closed tomorrow, January 25, for the safety of patients and staff with the following exceptions:

– The Emergency Department and hospital remain open 24/7.

– All Ozarks Healthcare Pharmacies will remain open.

– The Crisis Stabilization Center will remain open.

– The walk-in locations will both have delayed openings. The Ozarks Healthcare West Plains Walk-in Clinic will be open from noon to 7 p.m., and the Mountain Grove Walk-in Clinic will be open from noon to 6 p.m.

– Outpatient Imaging will be open only for confirmed patients.

– Ozarks Healthcare Medical Equipment’s drivers remain on-call 24/7.

– Ozarks Healthcare At Home nurses remain on-call 24/7.