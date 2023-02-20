The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•David G. Dodson, 40, of 112 Spruce St., No. 5, in Houston, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated on Feb. 18.

•Sherri R. Ray, 55, of 15300 Piney Drive in Houston, was issued four citations after a traffic stop on Feb. 13.

An officer was dispatched at about 7 p.m. regarding a possible motor vehicle crash on South U.S. 63 near Pizza Hut. Upon arrival, the officer observed a gray Chevrolet pickup driving northbound in the ditch. After making contact with the driver, Ray, the officer observed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted.

Ray was cited for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, driving without a valid license and no insurance. She was taken to jail for a 6-hour hold period.