Absentee balloting for the April election begins Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Several city, school and other board races will appear on the April 4 ballot.

Persons can request a ballot from the office of County Clerk Peggy Seyler. The telephone number is 417-967-2112 and is located on the third floor of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue in Houston.