A Seymour man faces a felony drug charge after a traffic stop conducted by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Feb. 19 in Houston.

Charles K. Terrill, 66, of the 200 block of N. Davis St. in Seymour, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors of resisting arrest, speeding and no insurance.

A trooper reported that at about 4:30 p.m., a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen traveling at 84 miles per hour on U.S. 63 near Millstone Road. After getting behind the truck with lights and siren activated, the officer observed that it appeared to accelerate and used the center turn lane to pass multiple vehicles before turning onto Cleveland Road.

The trooper reported that the truck eventually stopped, and the driver, Terrill, admitted to trying to trying to avoid being pulled over. Believing there could be a reason for Terrill’s behavior, the officer asked for permission to search the vehicle. Terrill initially said, “no,” but changed his mind when the trooper asked for assistance from the Houston Police Department’s K-9 unit.

During a subsequent search, methamphetamine and smoking devices with residue were found, according to a report.

Terrill was taken to the Texas County Jail. Bond is set at $350,000.