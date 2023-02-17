A Rolla man faces a pair of felony charges after a Licking Police Department investigation of theft at a storage unit facility.

Jason A. Miller, 42, of Rolla, is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more (both class D felonies).

In 2020, an LPD officer responded to a report of a burglary at a storage unit facility. The officer spoke with a man there who said he found the padlock to his unit cut off and property inside moved around and rummaged through. He provided the officer a list of stolen items with an estimated value of $4,392.

Later, the officer met with the woman who owns the facility, and she said the lock had also been cut off of another unit and items had been swiped with an estimated value of $823.

The officer reportedly reviewed security video that showed a man exiting the second unit carrying bolt cutters that he placed in a black Chevrolet Cobalt parked outside the unit.

Investigation revealed that the car was owned by Miller.

The officer reported that Miller’s criminal history included numerous arrests for offenses related to stealing.

Bond on the charges is set at $150,000.