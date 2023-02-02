A Willow Springs woman faces a felony charge after a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident Nov. 23 at a U.S. 60 business.

Sharon K. Dudley, 76, of the 15000 block of Sargent Road in Willow Springs, is charged with first-degree property damage (a class E felony).

A Cabool officer reported responding to the Garden Inn truck stop and being told by the manager than Dudley had stopped by the day before to pick up her paycheck and claimed the amount on the check was wrong.

The manager reportedly said that the next morning, her son found holes in both of her vehicle’s taillights. The manager told the officer that surveillance video showed Dudley pulling a crowbar from her vehicle and striking the taillights with it.

The officer made contact with Dudley on Nov. 30 and set up an interview for Dec. 1. Dudley reported didn’t show up.

As of Thursday (Feb. 2), Dudley was not in custody. Bond on the charge is set at $150,000 after charges were filed on Feb. Jan. 30.