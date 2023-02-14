“Blind Date with a Book” continues for the month of February at all Texas County Library branches!

Books may be chosen and checked out from our display of wrapped books with only the genre on the label to give you a clue what your “Blind Date” book date will be. Feedback so far has been wonderful. Come to the library to get details on this fun way to check out a book!

Some new books on our shelves for 2023 are these mysteries: “Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica, “All the Dangerous Things” by Stacy Willingham, “Age of Vice” by Deepti Kapoor, and in fiction, “Sleep No More” by Jayne Ann Krentz.

The Houston branch is looking for all you book lovers out there who would like to start a reading club or volunteer for our “Friends of the Library” group. Contact me if you are interested.

Ongoing weekly activities at the Houston branch include Story times with Crafts Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Lego Club Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All branches have gently used books for sale and these proceeds go to help the library purchase new books.

The library website has a new look, so be sure to visit our webpage for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches. We also provide several services, such as copies, faxes, scanning, WiFi and computers for adults and kids.

Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.