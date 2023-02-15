Carolina (Carri) Sue McBride, age 56, of Lebanon, Mo., passed away in her home on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Carri was born Jan. 8, 1967, in Houston, Mo., to Ted Martin and Merlene Arthur Martin. Carri was raised in Texas County in Cabool, Mo., and attended Cabool High School. She worked at Speake’s Café and at RJR Tobacco Company for nearly 20 years.

She also worked at Happy Trails RV for a number of years. Carri was preceded in death by her mother, Merlene Martin.

She is survived by her sons, Kelsey Stogsdill and his wife, Lauren of Brookline, Mo., and Kyle Stogsdill of Lebanon, Mo.; a grandson, Wyatt Stogsdill; two sisters, LaDonna Lezak and her husband, Stephen and Kesha Martin; and her father, Ted Martin.

Carri loved to go shopping. She also had a heart for animals and took pride in her lawn and garden. She also enjoyed cooking, going to the beach and playing cards. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, but she did enjoy all holidays. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandson, Wyatt.

All services for Carri McBride will be private.

