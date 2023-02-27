This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

For more than a decade, Christians across Texas County have united on Good Friday to share their faith. The Carry The Cross movement continues in 2023.

Community members are invited to be part of the annual event from 7-11 a.m. Friday, April 7, as believers stand every quarter-mile along U.S. 63 with life-size crosses. Hundreds of people are part of the day every year.

“The purpose of Carry the Cross is about one man, Jesus Christ,” said Pastor David Craig, founder of Carry the Cross. “Our nation needs a revival and we can create one in Missouri that will benefit not only the United States of America, but the whole world. Not all are preachers, not all are teachers. But all believers are called to be a witness.”

Crosses are provided by the Houston Ministerial Alliances and dropped off at each assigned location. To receive a spot, persons can contact Roxie Sponsler at First Baptist Church of Houston at 417-967-2297 or message the “I Will Carry The Cross” Facebook page.

Hoodies and long-sleeve T-shirts are available to help fund and support the effort. They are available in youth sizes through adult 5XL and cost $20 or $30. They can be purchased through local churches or by contacting Sponsler.