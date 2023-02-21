The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of South Central Missouri have announced that the 13th Annual “Justice IS Served!” fundraiser is 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Lions Club Den, 1061 S. Bishop Ave. in Rolla.

The judges of the 25th Circuit, which includes Phelps, Texas, Maries and Pulaski counties, will be serving guests a full-line breakfast.

CASA is a not-for-profit organization which recruits, trains and sponsors volunteers who advocate for children in foster care.

The children have previously been abused and neglected. When a child is assigned a CASA, that child blossoms and thrives. Generally, for the first time, the children have someone, a CASA volunteer, who takes an interest in them and can be trusted.

Donations and sponsorships for the fundraiser are available. For more information, contact Kori Crum at 573-426-5437 or email kori.crum@casascmo.org. Make checks payable to and mail to CASA of South Central Missouri, P. O. Box 31, Rolla, Mo., 65402.