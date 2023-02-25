Cindy Joan Skelton, 61, of Indianola, Iowa, passed away after her four-year battle with cancer on Feb. 8, 2023. Cindy was born on Sept. 26, 1961, to Dorothy Bock in Waynesville, Mo.

She graduated from Houston High School in 1980 and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Southwest Missouri State, her CPA, and a master’s degree from Upper Iowa University.

In addition to her full-time job at Partners Advantage Insurance Services, she also served as an adjunct faculty member at Grandview University for many years.

Cindy loved to be outdoors. She loved the warmth of the sun on her soul. She arranged the bird seed and hummingbird feeders in a way that we could watch the birds from our dining table while eating meals. She loved her indoor plants and had names for them, too.

They say a playlist can tell you a lot about an individual and hers was no exception. She also loved to dance. She was an avid reader of books and had several TV series she watched. She said, “they transport you into another world with fascinating stories.”

Cindy loved her family. She would call her mom every week to talk about life, family and help with her sewing projects. She saw her daughter Marilla every week at her group home; and would go to her Special Olympics meets to cheer for her; and she always made sure Marilla was taken care of. And even though it was early, she enjoyed having breakfast with our son Austin every Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Cindy and her husband Jon traveled throughout the U.S., the Caribbean and Mexico, and they saw many live shows and concerts over the years.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Dorothy Bock of Houston, Mo., her two children, Marilla Best and Jon Austin Skelton of Indianola, and her husband of 26 years, Jon R. Skelton of Indianola.

