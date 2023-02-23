Members of the Texas County Commission met Feb. 15-16 to conduct business at the Texas County Administrative Center.

Members:

•Received an email from George Sholtz requesting copies of the 2021, 2022 and 2023 budget. An open meetings and records request also was made to the county clerk.

•Reviewed correspondence from the hospital on a bill; the commission will follow-up with the CEO.

•Directed the clerk to place an ad in the newspaper for contract services for a road maintenance position.

•Heard County Commissioner Scott Long will respond to a survey that Great Rivers Engineering sent.

•Attended a mediation hearing related to a lawsuit filed by Marissa Reams that alleges wrong-doing in the Texas County Jail while she was an inmate there under a previous administration.

•Heard the sheriff update the commission on the jail commissary and meals.

•Visited with Mary Ellen Higashi concerning Lynch Township business.

•Held a meeting with Assessor Debbie James, Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell and Recorder of Deeds Lindsay Koch concerning a salary commission meeting and the county budget.

•Will issue a letter of support for a grant application, if approved, that would expand the Twin Cities Industrial Park at Dunn.

•Received an update on hot water heater and other maintenance issues.

•Reviewed an invitation to attend the Texas County University Extension annual dinner. All commissioners will attend.

•Sent an email to MoDOT concerning extending the approach for Klotz Drive by 60 feet.