The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A deputy was dispatched on Jan. 23 to a Highway 32 residence in Licking where a 70-year-old man reported that someone had broken into his house.
The officer observed damage to the front door, but nothing was missing inside. There are no suspects.
•A 58-year-old Willow Springs man reported on Jan. 16 that numerous tools with a total value of $2,189 were missing from his Pine Road residence.
The man told an investigating deputy that the tools were last seen in the bed of his pickup. There are no suspects.
•A deputy responded Dec. 3 to a report of a motorcycle stolen from inside a shed at a Fisher Drive trailer park in Houston.
The officer made contact with a 51-year-old man there who said his 1973 Harley Davidson (valued at $3,000 had been swiped. He said he suspected a 30-year-old man because the lock to the shed had not been tampered with and one person knew a key location)
JAIL ADMISSIONS
Jan. 31
George Cook – receiving stolen property
Johnnie Renegar – assault
Aaron R. Fears – driving while revoked
Anthony Moritz – assault
Wesley A. Field – possession of controlled substance
Feb. 1
Harry Shaffer – trafficking drugs
Edward Bleckler – driving while revoked
Adam Bashor – stealing
Gail Bloomer – stealing
Feb. 2
Keri Terrill – possession of controlled substance
Mikayla Mitchell – endangering welfare of a child
Joleen D. Hutsell – 15-day commitment
Feb. 3
Shyla E. Decker – possession of controlled substance
Michael L. Finley – burglary, stealing
Jessica Peters – possession of controlled substance
Amber Smith – Shannon County hold
David Griggs – 48-hour shock
Feb. 4
Brandon Brim – 30-day commitment
Melissa Bryson – passing bad check
Debra Cota – stealing
Eric Ross – driving while revoked
Ray Fields – assault, armed criminal action
Feb. 6
Orion Greeney – stealing
Landon Holland – DWI
Jacob Douglas – rape
Jonathan Yarbrough – rape
Feb. 7
Bruce Holdin – driving without a valid license
Cynthia Davault – leaving scene of an accident
Travis Berger – drug trafficking
Tyler Sims – writ (to appear before judge)
Alex Smith – tampering with motor vehicle
Jason C. Pekarek – DWI
James Hawking – passing bad check
Feb. 9
Billie J. Sims – endanger welfare of child
Joshua Tilson – Douglas County warrant
Brent Taylor – LeFlore County, Okla., warrant
Toria Collins – stealing
Shambria Green – stealing
Feb. 10
Kadarrius Bush – stealing
Nancy Saunders – passing bad checks
Denise Warren – possession of controlled substance
Anna Kelly – Shannon County warrant
Feb. 11
Serena Green – delivery of controlled substance to correctional facility
William Shirreffs – Houston PD warrant