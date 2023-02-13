The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched on Jan. 23 to a Highway 32 residence in Licking where a 70-year-old man reported that someone had broken into his house.

The officer observed damage to the front door, but nothing was missing inside. There are no suspects.

•A 58-year-old Willow Springs man reported on Jan. 16 that numerous tools with a total value of $2,189 were missing from his Pine Road residence.

The man told an investigating deputy that the tools were last seen in the bed of his pickup. There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded Dec. 3 to a report of a motorcycle stolen from inside a shed at a Fisher Drive trailer park in Houston.

The officer made contact with a 51-year-old man there who said his 1973 Harley Davidson (valued at $3,000 had been swiped. He said he suspected a 30-year-old man because the lock to the shed had not been tampered with and one person knew a key location)