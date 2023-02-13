The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy was dispatched on Jan. 23 to a Highway 32 residence in Licking where a 70-year-old man reported that someone had broken into his house.

The officer observed damage to the front door, but nothing was missing inside. There are no suspects.

•A 58-year-old Willow Springs man reported on Jan. 16 that numerous tools with a total value of $2,189 were missing from his Pine Road residence.

The man told an investigating deputy that the tools were last seen in the bed of his pickup. There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded Dec. 3 to a report of a motorcycle stolen from inside a shed at a Fisher Drive trailer park in Houston.

The officer made contact with a 51-year-old man there who said his 1973 Harley Davidson (valued at $3,000 had been swiped. He said he suspected a 30-year-old man because the lock to the shed had not been tampered with and one person knew a key location)

JAIL ADMISSIONS

Texas County Jail admissions

Jan. 31

George Cook – receiving stolen property

Johnnie Renegar – assault

Aaron R. Fears – driving while revoked

Anthony Moritz – assault

Wesley A. Field – possession of controlled substance

Feb. 1

Harry Shaffer – trafficking drugs

Edward Bleckler – driving while revoked

Adam Bashor – stealing

Gail Bloomer – stealing

Feb. 2

Keri Terrill – possession of controlled substance

Mikayla Mitchell – endangering welfare of a child

Joleen D. Hutsell – 15-day commitment

Feb. 3

Shyla E. Decker – possession of controlled substance

Michael L. Finley – burglary, stealing

Jessica Peters – possession of controlled substance

Amber Smith – Shannon County hold

David Griggs – 48-hour shock

Feb. 4

Brandon Brim – 30-day commitment

Melissa Bryson – passing bad check

Debra Cota – stealing

Eric Ross – driving while revoked

Ray Fields – assault, armed criminal action

Feb. 6

Orion Greeney – stealing

Landon Holland – DWI

Jacob Douglas – rape

Jonathan Yarbrough – rape

Feb. 7

Bruce Holdin – driving without a valid license

Cynthia Davault – leaving scene of an accident

Travis Berger – drug trafficking

Tyler Sims – writ (to appear before judge)

Alex Smith – tampering with motor vehicle

Jason C. Pekarek – DWI

James Hawking – passing bad check

Feb. 9

Billie J. Sims – endanger welfare of child

Joshua Tilson – Douglas County warrant

Brent Taylor – LeFlore County, Okla., warrant

Toria Collins – stealing

Shambria Green – stealing

Feb. 10

Kadarrius Bush – stealing

Nancy Saunders – passing bad checks

Denise Warren – possession of controlled substance

Anna Kelly – Shannon County warrant

Feb. 11

Serena Green – delivery of controlled substance to correctional facility

William Shirreffs – Houston PD warrant

