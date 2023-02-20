The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On Feb. 6, a deputy assisted the county coroner at a 56-year-old man’s Bean Creek Road residence at Licking.

The coroner advised that the man had been killed in a motor vehicle accident and had numerous firearms at his house. Following a search, 13 guns, a crossbow, three magazines and some ammunition were found and taken.

The items were later released to the man’s brother.

•A deputy was dispatched Jan. 26 regarding a report of theft at a Reed Road residence at Licking.

The officer made contact with a 60-year-old woman at the Licking Police Department, and she said she had paid a 30-year-old Houston man $1,000 for a storage shed, and when she went to pick it up it was gone. The woman said that the man refused to refund her money and took off in his truck.

The officer made contact with the man and he said he would pay her back. A witness told the deputy the shed was sold to someone else who had already picked it up.

A report was sent to the county prosecutor.

•A 41-year-old Yukon man reported on Jan. 19 that an Australian Shepherd/Catahoula mix dog had been stolen from his Evans Road residence.

•A deputy was dispatched to a Highway M residence at Mountain Grove regarding a theft.

A 68-year-old man there told the officer that he had contracted with a moving company to move a double-wide trailer from Camdenton to his property. The man said that he had agreed to sell the owner of the company a pair of trailer hitches, but a crew had taken them without paying for them.

The company owner said he had sent one of his crew members with the money to pay for them. He said he told the man he would be contacting his attorney.