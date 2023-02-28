The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•At about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16, a deputy was dispatched regarding a report of child abuse on a Plato School District bus.

A district representative told the officer a female first-grader had told her teacher that an adult on the bus had elbowed her in the face.

The deputy viewed video from the bus and determined a 59-year-old man who was sitting in the front of the bus observing a new bus driver had intentionally made physical contact with the girl, causing pain. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the man.

•A deputy responded on Feb. 14 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Jacks Fork Road property at Willow Springs.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a 22-year-old man who said he and his girlfriend had been in an argument and she had tried to leave in her vehicle. The man said he jumped through the window to retrieve his phone and she moved the car, throwing him to the ground and causing multiple injuries. The officer reported that the man was uncooperative and wouldn’t provide further information about the woman.

He said he didn’t want to pursue charges, but wished to get his belongings out of her apartment in West Plains.

•A deputy was dispatched Feb. 15 regarding a report of a domestic dispute between a man and woman at a Highway M residence at Cabool.

The officer made contact with the pair, and a computer check revealed they both had active Texas County warrants for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Jennifer R. Ewing, 51, and Johnny G. Martinez, 49, both of the 800 block of Pine Street in Cabool, were each arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. Ewing’s bond was set at $25,000 and Martinez’ bond was set at $50,000.

•A deputy responded Feb. 15 to a report of a burglary at a Sunset Drive residence at Cabool.

A 41-year-old woman there told the officer and that numerous items with a total value of $1,001 had been stolen. There is a suspect.