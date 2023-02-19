Members of the Houston board of education approved this year’s summer school, which will run May 30-June 22. For the first week, classes are Tuesday through Friday. Weeks two through four are Monday through Thursday.

The district also established its calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Classes start Aug. 21. A Thanksgiving break runs from Nov. 20-24. The Christmas holiday runs from Dec. 18-Jan. 1; teachers return for professional development date on Jan. 2. Students arrive the next day. Spring break is March 11-15. If all goes as planned, graduation is 7 p.m. May 11. Classes adjourn for the summer at 12:30 p.m. May 17.

After nine days of missed classroom instruction due to inclement weather, backup days could be Jan. 15, Feb. 19 and March 29.

In other matters, members:

•Approved a resolution concerning legislation that would allow “open enrollment” in Missouri. The bill would establish a public school open enrollment program to provide all students the opportunity to attend the public school of their choice so long as seats are open in their grade level beginning in the 2024-’25 school year.

The next meeting of the board of education is 5:30 p.m. March 14 in the high school library.