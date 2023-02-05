BRENT HONEYCUTT

A deputy coroner has been named for Texas County.

Brent Honeycutt, a life-long resident of Texas County, was named by Coroner Marie Lasater.

Honeycutt has served on the Cabool Fire Department for over a decade, with 10 of those years as fire chief, a position he still holds. He has also served as a deputy for the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, both active and reserve.

“End of life is an important event, it affects everyone, and has been part of my work with the fire department. This new role will extend how much assistance I can provide to families experiencing the loss of a loved one,” explained Honeycutt on why he accepted the job.

“I am extremely gratified that Brent has accepted this position. Over my six years as coroner, he has proven an invaluable asset in assisting on coroner calls, both as a First Responder and also as a sheriff’s deputy,” Lasater said.

Before his appointment, Honeycutt completed 24 hours of training accredited by the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators, and on his own initiative, completed a child death investigation course.

He and his wife, Nichole, have one son.