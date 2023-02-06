Doyle Everett Smith, age 81, was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Hartshorn, Mo., to James and Viola (Long) Smith. Doyle passed away Feb. 1, 2023, in Mountain Grove, Mo.

Doyle married Joan Marie Smith (Mulitsch) on Jan. 21, 1966 in St. Louis, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Smith; parents; and one brother, J.E. Smith.

Survivors include one son, Doug Smith; daughter, Terri Range; two sisters, Deana Smith and Evalee Clayton; and two grandchildren, Ivy Rose Smith and Kennedy Jean Smith.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in lieu of flowers.

A funeral service for Doyle is 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A visitation will take place one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.



