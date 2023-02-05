A resident from Licking was involved in an accident Sunday morning south of Rolla, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said an eastbound 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Norma J. Harris, 72, of Newburg, was making a left turn and traveled into the path of a southbound 2006 Ford Ranger operated by Jason L. Coble, 40, of Licking.

The patrol said the Harris vehicle struck the Coble truck on its right side about five miles south of Rolla on U.S. 63.

Harris was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Phelps Health. Both vehicles had moderate damage. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.