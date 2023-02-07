With great heartbreak, the family of Edna Mae (Hastings) Medlock announces the passing of a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on Feb. 3, 2023.

Beloved wife of Robert Medlock who she met playing cards more than 65 years ago; dearest mother of Jeffray Medlock, Alicia Medlock and Lydia Medlock Ritter (Richard); devoted grandmother, also known as “Maemae,” to Robert, Chelsey Tramel (Brent), Mackenzie Ritter, and Jeremy Ritter; encouraging great-grandmother to Cole Tramel and Becca Tramel; loving daughter of the late Minnie and Paul (Ted) Hastings; sister of the late Evelyn Faye and Edwin Ray, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Other people see strangers in this world, but Edna never met one.

Edna was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Kinder, Mo., and attended Puxico High School but graduated from Ferguson High School. She was united in marriage to Robert Medlock on Oct. 5, 1957. When she wasn’t caring for the children of a special family for 20 years, watching babies at her church’s Sunday School, or hosting the various artists who called her house a home, Edna enjoyed long lunches with friends, watching the sun rise from her front porch, spending time in the country, watching sports, crocheting, anything pink, and the darkest roasts of coffee. She will be missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank her friend and devoted caregiver Lisa Pecarero and the team at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Services: Celebration of Life at West Spring Church, 501 Big Bend Rd, Ballwin, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stoddard County Children’s Home.

