Eldon Reiners, age 92, was born April 13, 1930, in Chenoa, Ill. He was the oldest child of Wilber and Florence Reiners. Eldon passed away Feb. 25, 2023, in Cabool, Mo.

Eldon was raised on a farm near Chenoa, Ill., where he attended school and graduated high school.

Eldon married Rosemary Eisele on July 24, 1949, in Graymont, Ill. Life as a couple began the day they took their marriage vows. They moved to Missouri in 1966 and had four beautiful children, Jim, Timothy, Gary and Kimberly.

Eldon Reiners drove a bus for Success School for 17 years, but his real job he loved and maintained was his farm in Bucyrus. He was quite the farmer and a talker. Together, Eldon and Rosemary worked side-by-side building their dream. Eldon loved working on tractors and rebuilding them, plowing a garden, building fence, cutting wood, farming cows and attending tractor shows. In 1978 Eldon and Rosemary began square dancing where they made lots of memories and new friends.

Eldon loved his family and friends but really we know he loved his dogs the most, Red and Susie. He loved going to Pittman’s Store and Webber’s to keep them company and then watching the sun go down with the six o’clock news.

Eldon and Rosemary made a few trips and retrieve tractors they had purchased, made enjoyable memories and stories with family and friends. They would drive up together to Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to a big tractor show and enjoyed attending Farm Fest in Springfield and Cabool.

Eldon is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemary; and his oldest son, Jim.

He is survived by his sister, Beverly of Morton, Ill.; his children, Timothy and wife Judy of Gainesville, Mo.; Gary and wife Kandy of Success, Mo.; Kim Armstrong and husband Luie of Neosho, Mo.; grandchildren, Frank Harris and wife Shelly, Brandi Olsen, Chris Reiners and wife Malori, Melissa Aldridge and husband Mark, Anna Reiners, Becky Cunningham, and husband Daniel; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Morgan, Dakota, Austin, Levi, Lilly, May May, Elinor and Jojo.

A graveside service for Eldon is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Jackson Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

