Houston High School had four first-place finishes and finished second overall on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the South Central Association’s Math/Science Relays. The freshmen took top honors in their class.

Here are those placing:

Trig – Kristen Ely – 9th place

Advanced Math- Andy Durham – 1st; Lily Johnson – 5th

Chemistry 1 – Aasrah Holich – 2nd; Kayleigh Doughty – 4th; Gracyn McNiell – 6th

Biology 1 – Caden Phillips – 6th; Kristen Ely – 9th

Physics – Andy Durham – 1st; Addison Cook – 8th

Biology 2 – Hanna Huffman – 6th; Tyler Lawson – 7th; Aiden Kelly – 8th

Geometry – Gracyn McNiell – 8th

Chemistry 2 – Miah Bressie – 1st; Kristen Ely – 3rd; Kendal Johnson – 4th

A & P – Anna Gale – 1st; Lilly Scheliga – 5th; Karlee Curtis – 7th

Probability and Stats – Andy Durham – 1st

9th Grade team – 1st place – Gracyn McNiell, Elliot Greiner, Tyler Kelly, Jackson Evetts

10th Grade team – 3rd place – Kristen Ely, Ari Frisbee, Brody Adkison, Owen Wells

11th Grade team – 6th Place- Addison Cook, Miah Bressie, Anna Gale, Caden Phillips

12th Grade Team – 2nd place – Andy Durham, Lily Johnson, Hanna Huffman, Tyler Lawson