Registration is being accepted for the “Grief Recovery Method: Grief Support Group” sponsored by Texas County Memorial Hospital Hospice of Care.

The seven-week Grief Recovery Method program will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in the Timmons Education Room inside the hospital. Sara McDaniel, a certified grief recovery specialist and social worker with TCMH Hospice of Care, will facilitate the program.

This program will provide an action plan for moving beyond death, divorce and other losses.

“In coping with grief many people are told to ‘let go and move on in life,’ but they don’t tell you what you need to do to accomplish that,” McDaniel said. “The Grief Recovery Method Outreach Program not only makes that possible but provides partnerships and guidance to ensure that it happens.”

There is no charge, and the group is open to anyone that is seeking support following a loss.

For additional information or to register for the program, contact McDaniel at TCMH Hospice of Care at 417-967-1279.