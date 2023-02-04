A high-speed chase Thursday afternoon that passed through Texas County and involved several agencies ended with a crash at Seymour, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The suspect was wanted in a West Plains robbery.

The patrol assisted with the multi-jurisdictional pursuit starting in West Plains.

The suspect, Samuel L. Houck II, 36, of Willow Springs, was observed by a Howell County deputy operating a blue Chevrolet Cruze that failed to stop for a red light at Monks Street and U.S. 63. Houck failed to yield resulting in a pursuit at 3:35 p.m.

Shortly after the chase began, West Plains Police Department advised Houck was a suspect in a robbery occurring at the Southern Hills Shopping Center. Houck fled north on U.S. 63 at excessive speeds, authorities said.

South of Willow Springs, Houck avoided two attempts by troopers to deploy tire deflation devices. Howell County deputies discontinued pursuit south of Willow Springs. Houck’s vehicle was reported by multiple citizens as it continued westbound on U.S. 60 at excessive speeds, ultimately passing a trooper’s location near Mountain Grove at speeds more than 120 miles per hour. There were reports of the suspect vehicle passing on the right shoulder of U.S. 60.

The patrol attempted to stop Houck’s westbound vehicle. During this period, Houck’s vehicle nearly struck a Seymour police officer who was attempting to deploy spikes. At 4:17 p.m., Houck was taken into custody after striking a vehicle resulting in a non-injury crash west of Highway K on U.S. 60.

Houck is initially charged with DWI – aggravated, driving while revoked/suspended and resisting arrest, all felonies. He is held in the Wright County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond. If he is released, he must follow strict conditions set by Associate Circuit Judge Lynette Veenstra.