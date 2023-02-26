This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The National Weather Service said early Sunday that gusty south/southwest winds will occur late tonight through Monday morning.

It said expect non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 40-50 mph, with localized higher gusts up to 55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area beginning late tonight through Monday morning.

A line of storms will approach the area late tonight into early Monday morning. Damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph will be the main threat, mainly west of U.S. 65. The line of thunderstorms is expected to gradually weaken as it moves east, the National Weather Service said.