Houston resident Joe Mainer was grinning from ear-to-ear Friday afternoon as his new 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Bob was unloaded from a truck parked in front of his house.

Mainer, a retired City of Houston employee, watched from his driveway.

“I can’t believe it still,” he said.

An employee with Renegade Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Lester Jarman, transported the prize to Houston and parked it in front of a detached garage. The bike has a value of $15,549.

Mainer won it as part of contest conducted by Harley-Davidson Visa. Cardholders are eligible to win a grand prize monthly when they make a transaction. The odds of winning are reportedly 1-in-1,822,945.

A banner declaring Mainer the winner also was displayed.