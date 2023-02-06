The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•An officer was dispatched at about 7:40 p.m. Jan. 25 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Thomasville Road apartment complex.

The officer spoke with a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man there who said they accidentally left their keys in the lock of the door to their apartment. They told the officer that a 31-year-old man arrived at their apartment at about 1:30 p.m. and they didn’t want him there so they told him to leave and went to take a nap.

The man and woman told the officer that they awakened, their 2010 Dodge Caliber valued at $3,000 was gone.

At about 7:40 p.m. Jan. 26, an officer observed the car in a parking space at the apartments. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the 31-year-old man.

•James L. Hatcher II, 44, of 212 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued a citation for driving while revoked on Jan. 31.

•Makenzie M. Shafer, 18, of 5589 Highway K at Salem, was issued two citations for stealing under $750 on Feb. 3 – one for allegedly swiping a $100 bill from Walmart (where she worked) on Jan. 17 and another for allegedly shoplifting on the same day.

•Justyn Merckling, 36, of 7785 Nadine Road in Houston, was issued six citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Nov. 25, Nov. 27, Dec. 9, Dec. 12, Dec. 14 and Jan. 6.

Merckling allegedly swiped a box of Fruit Gushers on four of the occasions, while reportedly stealing a Reese’s Big Cup on one occasion and both on another.

•Richard L. Purdy, 51, of 8227 Fisher Drive, Lot 4, in Houston, was issued citations for driving with an expired license and no tag light after a traffic stop on Oak Hill Drive at about 10:10 p.m. Jan. 1.

•Heather Montague, 18, of 278 County Road 338 in Koshkonong, was issued citations for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle without operable headlamps and speeding after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 4:20 a.m. Jan. 21.