Members of the Houston board of education made several employment decisions during its meeting Tuesday.

The board accepted the resignation of Mitchell Wilson, elementary teacher and assistant high school football coach; Juliana Yardley, middle school teacher and middle school head volleyball coach; and George Snelling, junior class sponsor. All are effective at the end of the current school year.

Members also hired Cody Allen as a volunteer assistant high school baseball coach and James Kulakowski as volunteer assistant high school softball coach for the 2022-’23 school year. Anthony Newsome was employed as high school math teacher for the ’23-’24 school year.

Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent, and administrators spoke to the board about certified evaluations and extra curricular evaluations.

Administrator contracts were approved: Jody Jarrett, elementary principal; Jim Moore, assistant elementary principal; Tracy Hughes, middle school principal; Eric Sloan, assistant high school principal; Amanda Munson, high school principal; Jennifer Johnson, Exceptional Child Cooperative director; Stacy Fletcher, special education progress coordinator; Stephanie Barbagiovanni, curriculum director.