The Houston Senior Center is raising funds for a new concrete parking lot to replace a gravel one that is treacherous for some and also make some bathroom remodel improvements.

A raffle for gift cards from local restaurants and other businesses is underway. Anyone may visit the senior center to purchase tickets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are $1 each or six for $5.

A drawing for the prizes is noon, Friday, Feb. 24.