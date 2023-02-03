Ida Jean Ice was born on Jan. 31, 1940 to Andy and Orba (Lewis) Ice. She passed away Feb. 1, 2023, at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Ida Jean is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lucille Hicks, Ruthene Cook, Patsy Ice and Connie Keeney; brothers, Dwayne Ice and Doyle Ice; and an infant brother and sister Troy Andy and Bonnie Lou.

As a young teen, Ida Jean suffered a severe illness and was told by doctors she would never walk again. God proved the doctors wrong, and walking became her way to visit with and show her Christian life to other people daily.

Ida Jean spent her life taking care of others. She babysat numerous family members and children in the community and then took care of her mother and sister Patsy until their passing.

Ida Jean attended the Pentecostal Holiness Church for over 60 years as a faithful member. She loved her church family and couldn’t wait until the next service to be with them.

Ida Jean loved to spend time with her family. She had a special place in her heart for the babies. She is survived by her sisters, Neville Cook of Licking and Pauline Land of Jacksonville, Ark.; brothers, Larry Ice (Martha) of Rolla, Lynn Ice (Marilyn) of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Lonnie Ice (Joyce) of Camdenton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Ida Jean is noon Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Erin McConnell, Rev. Lynn Ice and Rev. James McConnell officiating. Pallbearers are Eli Keeney, David Hicks, Gary Cook, Michael Ice, Andy Ice and Daniel Ice. Honorary pallbearers are Oliver Giller, Larry Ice, Lynn Ice, Jacob Florence and Lonnie Ice. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

