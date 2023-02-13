This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County has seen a stabilization of influenza cases in recent weeks.

A report issued by the Texas County Health Department on Monday, shows 318 cases since the start of the flu season. About two weeks ago, it stood at 309.

The season-to-date total is influenza A (296), influenza B (21) and one untyped.

Here is the breakdown by age: 0-1 (23), 2-4 (24), 5-14 (66), 15-24 (39), 25-49 (60), 50-64 (45) and 65 and older (61).