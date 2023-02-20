Iva May Rust, age 98, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 19, 2023, in Rolla, Mo. A funeral service for Iva will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Houston. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be private in Cabool Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

Born in Polk, Mo., to the late Jesse and Grace (Estes) Payne, Iva grew up on a farm with her three older sisters. She excelled in academics, field hockey and basketball at Southern Missouri State University. After completing a bachelor’s degree in education, Iva began her teaching career in Cabool where she educated veterans who returned home from World War II. There she met her husband, Gene, and they made Houston, Mo., their home. Iva was passionate about education and enhanced the experience for all of her beloved students at Houston High School for 35 years. Many young lives were influenced by her role as Speech and Debate Coach. She was devoted to her Christian faith and was a member of First Baptist Church. Iva will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Paul “Gene” Rust; her parents; infant son, Harold Wayne Rust; two sisters, Roa Wainscott, and Ava Pitts; and son-in-law, Dr. Jay Crump.

Those who are left to treasure her memory are her son, Kirby Payne Rust (Tracey), Atlanta, Ga., daughter, Lugene Crump, Rolla, Mo.; sister, Eva Voris; six grandchildren, Seth Crump (Kara), Lindsey Spurgeon (Damon), Sarah Robinson (Josh), Ashley Rust, Shelby Rust and Haley Rust; and six great-grandchildren, Cooper Robinson, Ellie Robinson, Gideon Robinson, J.D. Spurgeon, Rhett Spurgeon, and Tate Spurgeon.

