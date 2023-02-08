Jean McGuigan Ellsworth, 83, of Cabool, Mo., passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, at the family home. She was born on April 9, 1939, in San Francisco, Calif., the daughter of Charles Donald McGuigan Sr. and Mattie (Hamilton) McGuigan and welcomed by big brother, Don.

Jean was united in marriage to Bradford E. Ellsworth on June 13, 1959, in Temple City, Calif., and to this union five children were born, James, Bret, Brian, Jeanine and Juliet.

Jean was a devoted mother and her husband credits her as the nexus that held the family together. She also had a varied and productive career. She was a secretary to the mathematics department at the University of California-Davis and later a secretary in the Nevada County Probation Department. She was a pioneer in a guide dog puppy raising project and was a leader in the Wildwood 4-H Club. Jean served as assistant to the Extension Dairy Specialist in Texas County, Mo. She managed a dairy farm and received the top Dairy Herd Improvement Award for Milking Shorthorns. Jean and Bret milked the cows with relief help from RaMona Andrus. She served in the Human Resources Department at WoodPro Cabinetry, Inc for several years.

Jean was devoted to her church and served as organist at the Episcopal Church in Mountain Grove for 30 years; she also served as the treasurer for 17 years.

Jean is survived by her husband, Bradford “Brad” of the home; her children, James Bradford Ellsworth of Cabool, Mo., Bret Charles Ellsworth of Cabool, Mo., Brian George Ellsworth and wife, Carolyn of West Plains, Mo., Jeanine Edwena Brill and husband, Stephen of Cabool, Mo., and Juliet Mattie VonAllmen and husband, Jason of Cabool, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Ellsworth, Bryan Brill, Abigail Ellsworth, Aaron Brill, Allison VonAllmen, Forest Swisher, Charlotte Ellsworth, Baylee Brill, Brett VonAllmen, Natalie Swisher and Jessica Brill; great-granddaughter, Claire VonAllmen and two nephews, Pat McGuigan and wife, Carol and Dan McGuigan and wife, Kathy and their families. Jean was known for her warm smile and happy disposition and for her sense of humor and quick wit. She will be missed but will always be with us.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the funeral chapel. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration in Mountain Grove, Mo. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhomehome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Episcopal Church of Mountain Grove c/o the funeral home.

PAID