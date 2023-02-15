With the district tournament a week away, the Houston High School girls basketball team took care of business by defeating Cabool, 70-58, in a South Central Association Conference game Tuesday night in Houston’s New Gym.

In the final home game of her career, senior forward Olivia Crites was a force on both ends of the floor in the contest, scoring a career-high 33 points and grabbing a career-high 20 rebounds. During her stellar offensive showing, Crites sank 12 field goals from close range and went 9-for-13 at the free throw line.

HHS junior Angie Smith shoots over Cabool senior Makalah Watson during the first quarter of the Lady Tigers’ win in an SCA game Tuesday in Houston’s New Gym.

With Crites scoring 17 points, the host Lady Tigers led 32-24 at halftime. Houston then held off the pesky Lady Bulldogs in the second half to secure the victory.

Both teams experienced foul trouble in the game, as Cabool’s 6-2 junior Hannah Janson fouled out with 5:44 left in the third quarter, while Houston junior point guard Angie Smith picked up her fourth foul midway through the second period and had to spend a lot of time on the bench before eventually fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore forward Sophia Crites went 8-for-10 at the foul line and scored 14 points for the Lady Tigers, while senior guard Makenzi Arthur scored 8 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 12.

Senior guard Makalah Watson sank four 3-pointers and led Cabool in scoring in the game with 22 points, while sophomore forward Makinley Aaron had 10.

At halftime, HHS athletic director Brent Hall presented Olivia Crites with a plaque and special ball in honor of her reaching the 1,000-point mark in her career. She reached the milestone during a Feb. 9 home game against Plato.

The Lady Tigers (13-11, 2-4 SCA) wrap up the regular season with an SCA contest Thursday at Willow Springs before playing in next week’s Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 10 tournament at Mansfield.