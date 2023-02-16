The Texas County Commission conducted business on Feb. 8-9.

Commissioners:

•Approved a request from the Licking United Community Help Center for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding totaling $100,000.

•Signed an annual contract with Pierce Township.

•Reviewed a request from the South Central Council of Government’s Solid Waste Management District for a letter of support for a funding grant.

•Paid its membership to the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership, an organization that advocates for Fort Leonard Wood and the four-county area that surrounds the installation, including Laclede, Phelps, Pulaski and Texas County.

•Went into a closed session to discuss personnel.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Kyler Baylous as a full-time jailer effective Feb. 1 and also acknowledged that Kimberley Mathews, an at-will employee, was no longer needed as of Feb. 1. The commissioners also held a discussion with the sheriff about food service in the jail.

•Reviewed refunds to some taxing districts for overpayment of commissions.

•Met with Recorder of Deeds Lindsay Koch concerning a request from Circuit Clerk Erin Smith for access to the county’s website. It was approved.

•Heard from County Clerk Peggy Seyler, who presented them with a finalized budget for 2023, and she reported she had sent a copy to the state auditor’s office.

•Received an update from EJ Beckerdite on hot water problems at the Texas County Justice Center.

•Reviewed new correspondence on a proposed county sales tax that will appear on the April ballot. If approved, a county sales tax for commercial marijuana sales would total 3 percent.

•Held a discussion with April Polm requesting money from the County Opioid Fund.

•Heard from David Scantlin from Jackson Township concerning roads at Golden Hills Resort and Trail Ride.

•Met with Sean McGonigle of the Missouri Association of Counties Workman’s Compensation Trust, to receive an update.

•Visited with Elquin Auala of the Missouri Department of Transportation concerning right-of-way on Shafer Road at Licking.

•Met with Linda Bradshaw of Pierce Township about yearly paperwork due from the entity.