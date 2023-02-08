Texas County resident Ashlynn Burns, right, stands with other winners at the 2023 Missouri Archery Association Indoor Championships.

Texas County resident Ashlynn Burns was a winner at the 2023 Missouri Archery Association Indoor Championships Jan. 29 at Moberly Area Community College in Moberly.

Burns took first place in Compound Bow competition in the Junior Division (ages 16-to-18), posting a state record score of 473 in the process.

Burns trains with coach Faron Teague of Indian Trail Archery in Salem.

She is a junior at Houston High School and a cadet firefighter with the City of Houston Fire Department. She lives in the Tyrone area with her grandparents Ron and Betty Ice.