The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Thursday that it will award more than $7.2 million in 50% and 70% tax credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to 35 organizations for community development projects statewide, including two in south-central Missouri.

“Missouri nonprofits provide critical services to citizens across our state, and we’re proud to support their efforts to strengthen communities,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “The Neighborhood Assistance Program allows us to assist organizations in their service to Missourians while investing in a more prosperous future.”

A total of up to $16 million are awarded through NAP annually, with projects limited to $250,000 in 50% tax credits and $350,000 in 70% tax credits. The Texas County Library Foundation received $350,000 in 70 percent tax credits, and a shelter at Lebanon was awarded $225,587.

The credits for this fiscal year were awarded in two rounds, with this being the second round that opened in the fall of 2022. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, education institutions, and businesses that meet program requirements. During the fiscal year 2023 cycle, tax credits were reserved for organizations providing critical services, with priority given to projects providing job training, education, and those located in previously underserved areas of the state.

“The Neighborhood Assistance Program is a great way we’re able to support nonprofits and the communities they serve,” said Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development. “Nonprofit organizations are valued partners in creating opportunities for Missourians, and we’re glad to help enhance their work that improves the lives of people statewide.”

The local organization will use the funding for a new library in Houston.