The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Jeffery W. Keller, 60, of the 9400 block of Highway 17 in Bucyrus, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated on Feb. 26.

At about 4:30 a.m., an employee at the Shell gas station at U.S. 63 and Highway 17 called 911 to report a man – Keller – entering the business who appeared to be drunk.

An officer responded and observed a red Chevrolet Silverado matching the description of Keller’s truck provided by the employee. The officer approached and observed the man asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine running.

After waking Keller, the officer noticed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were conducted. He was taken to jail for a 12-hour hold.